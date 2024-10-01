Death on the picket line: What one Jackson man witnessed

Montel Beavers was one of several injured when a truck struck a group of picketers on the sidewalk of East Michigan Avenue Saturday night.

Beavers had come to support his striking friends Aaron Fraser and Seth Webb, both of whom worked at Eaton Aerospace.

Beavers and Fraser were hospitalized. Fraser's brother Seth Webb, who was with them, was killed.

Video shows Beavers recounting the events that led to his injury and Webb's death, location of the tragedy on East Michigan Avenue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Montel Beavers came to the picket line Saturday evening to support his striking friends. One those friends — Seth Webb — is now dead. And Beavers was injured himself.

I had the chance to talk to Beavers about what he saw — and what happened to him and his friends — on Saturday night.

Montel Beavers says he was sitting on the sidewalk with his striking friends, Aaron Fraser and his brother Seth Webb.

“We realize we heard the truck really spool up, and you hear tires screeching...and you just look over and you see this thing come at you,” recalls Beavers.

…and no time to react.

“There’s no reaction time. I mean it was just literally we look up and you just see this truck sliding…and, before we know it…I mean, it was like a second.”

Beavers says a truck was heading straight at them.

“Aaron got hit first. I got hit. Seth got hit…” says Beavers.

Then the realization…

“Then I got up and I tried to check on Aaron. Aaron just kept saying ‘Where’s Seth?’. And then I, uh, went to go look for Seth…and he was gone.”

Beavers says he was released from the hospital Sunday, with bruised legs and a hand injury.

Now, remembering that night...and remembering his friend.

“Seth was a good guy," says Beavers. "Did not deserve that at all. So…it’s very sad.”

