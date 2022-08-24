Watch Now
Man shot by East Lansing police at Meijer in April faces 8 charges

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:27:00-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing Police Department officers in the Lake Lansing Road Meijer back in April.

According to court documents, VanAtten faces the following eight charges:

  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon
  • One count of receiving and concealing a weapon
  • One felony firearms charge
  • Four counts of obstructing an officer
  • One third-degree retail fraud charge

Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the findings from this case as well as one from the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mikayla Temple

