Man shot by East Lansing police at Meijer in April faces 8 charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing Police Department officers in the Lake Lansing Road Meijer back in April.

According to court documents, VanAtten faces the following eight charges:

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of receiving and concealing a weapon

One felony firearms charge

Four counts of obstructing an officer

One third-degree retail fraud charge

Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the findings from this case as well as one from the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

