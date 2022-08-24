Man shot by East Lansing police at Meijer in April faces 8 charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing Police Department officers in the Lake Lansing Road Meijer back in April.
According to court documents, VanAtten faces the following eight charges:
- One count of carrying a concealed weapon
- One count of receiving and concealing a weapon
- One felony firearms charge
- Four counts of obstructing an officer
- One third-degree retail fraud charge
Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the findings from this case as well as one from the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
