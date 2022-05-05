East Lansing police release video from Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Video footage from the April 25 police shooting at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer shows the 21-year-old man who was shot fleeing from police at the time of the shooting.

East Lansing police officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun and pursued the man out of the store. Footage from security cameras outside of the Meijer store and body camera footage from four officers who responded to the scene show the man circling through cars in the parking lot as he fled.

At one point, an officer shouts, "He's reaching. He's reaching. He's got a gun," as the man runs away from him. The officer then opens fire.

A second officer shot, as well, and seems to be the one whose shots struck the man.

The man didn't have a gun on him at the time he was shot. An officer found a gun under a car in the parking lot, but it was not clear whether it belonged to the man who was shot.

See the video here.

“We are releasing video footage of the incident here today as a part of our commitment to transparency,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said in a statement. “Building public trust means remaining present in these challenging times, engaging in tough conversations and being as transparent as possible with our community members.”

At the press conference, Johnson declined to answer questions about the case, noting that it is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

The footage does not include faces including those of the officers involved, whose names have not been released.

“We want to reassure our community that we are listening, and we are committed to doing the right things in terms of process to ensure that we get the answers that are needed, make decisions accordingly and, ultimately, move forward as a community,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas.

The video footage released contains explicit language and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

The 21 year-old man who was shot was identified by Black Lives Matter of Lansing as DeAnthony VanAtten. Vanatten was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and was later taken to the Ingham County Jail and held on allegedly violating a probation warrant.

VanAtten was released Wednesday night.

Links to the press conference, which was streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, and the video release package are available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/videorelease [cityofeastlansing.com].

More updates will be made to this story.

