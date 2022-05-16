East Lansing Meijer shooting: Newly released video shows man who was shot buying corn, mac and cheese

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police have released footage of what happened inside the Lake Lansing Road Meijer moments before a young black man was shot by police.

Police had been called to the store on the evening of April 25 on a report of a man entering the store with a gun.

Newly released video from inside the store shows the man who was later shot, DeAnthony VanAtten, paying for corn and Velveeta macaroni and cheese in the self-checkout line when police entered the store around 6:45 p.m.

Less than a minute later, footage shows VanAtten darting out of the store with police chasing after him.

East Lansing police released footage from outside the store on May 5. It shows VanAtten circling through cars in the parking lot as he fled.

At one point, an officer shouts, "He's reaching. He's reaching. He's got a gun," as the VanAtten runs away from him. The officer then opens fire. A second officer shot, as well.

VanAtten was hit twice. He didn't have a gun on him at the time he was shot. Police later found a gun underneath a car in the parking lot, though it wasn't immediately clear that it belonged to VanAtten.

After the release of the video from outside the store, the city's Independent Police Oversight Commission asked that the department release video from inside as well.

