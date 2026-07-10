EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing police are investigating after a cement truck struck a pedestrian Thursday morning at the corner of Abbot and Saginaw streets, marking the city's third serious crash along the same stretch of road in just over a month.

WATCH: East Lansing Police issue safety reminders following Thursday morning crash

East Lansing Police issue safety reminders following Thursday morning crash

Police say the pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision. All three crashes occurred within a mile of each other on Saginaw Street.

In early June, a crash at the corner of Saginaw Street and Harrison Avenue left a 26-year-old woman dead and several others injured. East Lansing police said speed is believed to be a factor in that crash.

Earlier this week, a car and motorcycle collided at the corner of Saginaw Street and Sabron Drive.

Police response

Capt. Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department said the volume of traffic on the corridor contributes to the risk.

"Just by sheer volume, that is an extremely busy roadway," Ojerio said.

Ojerio said the department has already stepped up traffic enforcement around the city, but added that road safety requires a collective effort.

"Take safety into consideration as your number one priority," Ojerio said. "People need to remember to drive defensively and make sure that they have enough time to get to the destination they need to get to. Being courteous and being respectful to other drivers and other people that use the roadway, whether it's a bicyclist or a pedestrian, needs to be the number one priority."

East Lansing police are asking anyone with information about Thursday's crash, or any video of the incident, to contact the department.

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