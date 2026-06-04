Police identify person killed in fatal crash on Saginaw Street near Harrison Road in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police have identified the person who died in Wednesday's fatal crash in East Lansing.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the area of Saginaw and Harrison Road.

According to police, the deceased passenger from the crash has been identified as 26-year-old Gabrielle Knoespel from East Lansing. The 45-year-old female driver of that car is from St. Johns. She remains in critical condition.

Police say the 22-year-old male driver of the other car is from East Lansing and remains in stable condition. His passenger, also a 22-year-old male from East Lansing, remains in critical condition.

The ELPD is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has a camera in their car that may have recorded the crash, to contact ELPD Detective Katey Harrison at kharris@cityofeastlansing.com.

Police say updates will be provided when new information can be shared.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.