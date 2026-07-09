Person hospitalized after being hit by cement truck, ELPD says

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

According to ELPD, the crash happened around 7:53 a.m. at the intersection of Abbot Road and Saginaw Street. Investigators say a commercial motor vehicle, described as a cement truck, was turning left from southbound Abbot Road onto eastbound Saginaw Street when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection on foot.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The driver of the cement truck was not physically hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, or who has dashcam or other video that might have recorded it, to contact ELPD Officer Brittany Monroe at bmonroe@cityofeastlansing.com.

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