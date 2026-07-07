Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Saginaw Street this morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Saginaw Street and Sabron Drive. Officials say a car going eastbound on Saginaw turned left and crossed into the path of a motorcycle heading westbound on Saginaw.

The motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and is undergoing surgery at a local hospital. The driver of the car received minor injuries.

East Lansing Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, or who has dashcam or other video that may have captured it, to contact ELPD Detective Katey Harrison at kharris@cityofeastlansing.com or (517) 319-6851.

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