Survivor of New Year’s Eve Lansing studio shooting speaks out

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple surgeries later, Shaquille Brown is left with a large scar on his stomach, which is a constant reminder of the New Year’s Eve tragedy.

On that day, Brown and his friend, well-known music producer Kaz, were shot inside of a studio on East Michigan Avenue. Brown survived, but Kaz unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

“I just feel like I lost too much,” Brown said.

We’re told, before shots were fired, it seemed like any other day at the studio.

Brown said the suspect, identified by police as Anthony Anderson Jr., came in for a session with a friend, and while Anderson wasn’t considered a “regular," Brown remembers seeing him at the location at least two other times.

But the last time was different because he was armed.

“This was the first time I seen him with a gun. The first time I seen him with a gun,” Brown said.

Brown said Anderson and his friend seemed excited to record, but he knew something was off, especially after Anderson asked him about security at the studio and opened up to him about financial debt he owed.

“He was telling me how he was into it with the wrong people, that he owed the wrong people money, and they were teeing to hurt him and potentially kill him,” Brown said.

Brown said he felt bad for Anderson and even offered him a free session, but that didn’t stop Anderson from pulling the trigger.

“He raised his gun said 'I was a good dude,' shot me, and I heard Kaz say, 'Don’t shoot. Don’t shoot,'” Brown said.

And Brown said those were the last words he heard from his friend, mentor and coworker Kaz. A man who he says made such a positive impact on the community and didn’t deserve to lose his life at just the young age of 40.

But now, Brown said he’s focusing on healing and keeping Kaz’s legacy alive.

“I’ll do whatever I can to keep his legacy alive,” he said.

