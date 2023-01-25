The People's Kitchen is raising money for daughter of music producer shot and killed in neighboring studio

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday night at The People's Kitchen in Lansing, the community gathered to remember music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz who was shot and killed New Years Eve in his recording studio located in the same building as the restaurant. He was just 40 years old.

"Kaz was just a great guy," restaurant Manager Douglas Mulkey said. "Since I've been here at The People's Kitchen, you know, him coming in grabbing a beverage saying, 'what's up?' Always with a great quality about him. Always wanted to know what I had going on in the kitchen, too."

To pay their respects, The People's Kitchen had a mural of Kaz commissioned by local artist Kevin Burdick and started a fundraiser for Kaz's daughter's college fund with a goal of $20,000.

"We all miss him dearly," Mulkey said.

Dozens showed up Tuesday to support the fundraiser, while also eating, drinking and honoring Kaz's legacy. Owner of The People's Kitchen Jeff Deehan said he estimated around $7,500 was raised.

