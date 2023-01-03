Lansing mourns after music producer and engineer was shot, killed New Year's Eve

LANSING, Mich. — The community is heartbroken after music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz, was shot and killed at his recording studio on East Michigan Avenue. He was just 40 years old.

“It’s just insane to me,” said Kaz’s friend Yanice Jackson. “That someone thought they had the right to cut someone’s life short, and this is someone who did so much for the community.”

The shooting happened on New Year’s Eve afternoon. When police got to the location, they found Kaz and another male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Sparrow Hospital, where Kaz was pronounced dead, and the other victim was listed in critical condition.

But the story doesn’t stop there, police said after they cleared the scene, witnesses told them one or more suspects came back to the location and fired shots, striking the building and parked cars.

“When I think about them coming back to shoot that place up, then they really has no heart,” Jackson said. “But now, I can’t believe that I will be driving past that building on Michigan Avenue, and he won’t there.”

While police do not believe the shooting was random, close friends said they can’t see Kaz being caught up in any drama that may have led to the shooting. Instead, we’re told Kaz was focused on a music career that he spent decades building.

"He’s been around the industry a long time man,” said Kaz’s friend Antione Owens. “He’s recorded songs with T.I. and other notable artists.”

"Whether people were rockstars, pop stars, rappers, it didn’t matter. He would help you get to where you wanted to be musically,” Jackson said.

Kaz leaves behind his mother, sister, daughter and close friends, who are left reciting words they wish they could’ve had a chance to say to him.

"I love you bro, you did your part around here, and we’re going to make sure we keep your legacy alive,” Owens said.

