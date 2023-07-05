Rashad Trice charged in connection to assault of ex-girlfriend, Wynter still missing

LANSING, Mich. — Rashad Maleek Trice, who is the suspect in the kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of physical and sexual assault against his ex-girlfriend and mother of Wynter.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning, but Wynter was nowhere to be found. He has stayed silent on Wynter's whereabouts.

Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane sent out a news release about the charges, which are assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault. Trice was also charged as a violent habitual fourth offender.

No charges were filed in the disappearance of Wynter, and police and FBI are searching for her.

"While law enforcement continues to search for Wynter Cole-Smith, our office urges our community to report anything out of the ordinary and resist the spread of inaccurate information," the release said. "Anyone found to be willfully impeding this investigation could face criminal charges."

Anyone with information about Wynter should contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.



"Our thoughts are with Wynter’s family and our entire community," Dewane said in the release. "It is time to bring Wynter home and hold those involved in her disappearance accountable."

Trice's next court dates in the assault case are on July 13 and July 20. He is being held without bond.

RELATED | 'It's mentally torturing': Maternal Grandmother of missing toddler asks for info, prayers in search

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook