Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old arrested in St. Clair Shores, child still missing

LANSING, Mich. — On Sunday, July 2, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Beau Jardin Drive for a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed and physically assaulted. The victim told police that she had been stabbed by 26-year-old Rashad Trice, and she was in a relationship with Trice.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trice had stolen the victim's 2013 white Chevrolet Impala. it is believed that the victim's 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Smith, was kidnapped by Trice, as she wasn't in the home when police arrived. Wynter Smith is not the biological daughter of Trice.

An Amber Alert was shared to the public including a description of Wynter, the vehicle and the accused.

At around 6 a.m. on Monday, July 3, the St. Clair Shores Police located the stolen vehicle associated with the suspect in the Amber Alert. Trice was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody. Trice initially attempted to flee police officers and resisted arrest.

Wynter was not located in the car with Trice and is still missing at this point in time.

The investigation and search for the Wynter is now being coordinated by the FBI Field Office in Lansing. Her picture is up above.

