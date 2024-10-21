Proposed settlement to compensate those impacted by LCC Data Breach

It's been over a year since the Lansing Community College (LCC) data breach was first reported.

A proposed settlement of $1.45 million has been put forward to compensate affected individuals.

The breach led to a class action lawsuit filed by Shubs and Johns attorneys in July 2023.

Some students feel that financial compensation won't fully address the damage caused by the breach.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is expected to take place in January.

The Lansing community college Data Breach still has many, like former student Rosalinda Calley, on alert. She said she was one of 750,000 people whose personal information may have been compromised by the breach that occurred between December 2022 and March 2023.

“You can’t ever let that guard down, because your information has been compromised,” Calley said.

Information such as names and social security numbers.

“This is your number that you're supposed to protect with your life,” Calley said. “If someone gets this, they could potentially get credit cards in your name, get mortgages in your name, they could really mess you over.”

The data breach got a lot of attention and made its way in the courtroom when Shub and Johns Attorney filed a class action lawsuit against the college in July 2023, which eventually led to a proposed settlement. Pending a final approval by the court, a $1.45 million settlement fund would be set up by LCC to compensate those who may have been affected by the breach.

The amount each person get from the settlement fund depends on how many people file a claim before the December 30th deadline. Calley said she doesn't know if she'll go through the hassle of filling out claim paperwork, but she hopes this prompts LCC to have better security.

“I think they should have a better safeguard to make sure this doesn't happen again,” Calley said.

Click here to find out more information about the LCC Breach.