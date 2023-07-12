Over 750,000 people's information might have been compromised at LCC

LANSING, Mich. — We told you a few months ago that Lansing Community College was victim to a cyber security incident.

Well now, people are getting told that personal informationlike social security numbers and names might have been impacted.

DeAnna Madewell is a current student at LCC and recently got a letter that raised some major concerns.

"They are writing to let us know that certain information such as my name and social security number was compromised," she said.

Madewell said the letter was dated for June 30. Months after reports of a security breach at the school.

"I had known about this security breach back in march. We were out of school for a few days. It just seemed like another thing that they had taken care of and we didn't hear anything else about it," she said. "And then I read this letter. So I was really surprised and honestly I'm a little upset."

She's far from the only one who may have had their information exposed.

"Over 750,000 people's personal information was exposed in this data breach at LCC," said William Federman, the managing partner at the law firm of Federman and Sherwood.

"We were contacted by several former students and one former employee who received a notice letter of a data breach. None of them were aware that LCC still kept or had any of their information," he said.

He says they reached out to several State Attorney Generals.

"Some states do have data breach statutes where you have to register information, if you know you have a data breach."

That led to an investigation and the alarming number of possible victims.

"Think about having been a student in one class. You didn't even finish a semester 10 years ago or eight years ago. Your information is being exposed to the internet," he said.

According to the letter sent out, LCC found someone may have had access to certain systems between late December and early March.

LCC reviewed the system and completed the process in may and are notifying current and former students. In a statement to FOX 47, LCC said:

"To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident. Lansing community college is dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address this situation."

They also said they are taking measures to enhance the security of their systems and processes to avoid this from happening again in the future.

"I'm just going to have to like pay really close attention to my credit report and just make sure that nobody steals my identity."

Now that she has this letter she plans taking advantage of the services LCC is providing for those affected.

Elsewhere, Federman and Sherwood says they may file a lawsuit if it's warranted.

