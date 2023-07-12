Lawsuits filed against Lansing Community College over data breach

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple lawsuits have been filed in federal court against Lansing Community College for a security breach back that shut down classes for several days.

Around 750,00 current and former students or staff may have had personal information compromised.



One of the lawsuits is a class-action suit and argues that members are at risk of identify theft.

It was brought to "Address LCC's inadequate safeguarding of class members' private information that is collected and maintained".

Another lawsuit was filed by a person represented by the firm of Federman and Sherwood. A statement from the firm said:

We are working cooperatively with the other filed cases. We have clients who attended LCC nearly 30 years ago. No one can explain why their information was kept, let alone available where it could be hacked by a third-party.

Lansing Community College previously told FOX 47 that the college reviewed the system and completed the process in may and are notifying current and former students.

LCC did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment, but did send a statement on Tuesday regarding the overall breach. It said: