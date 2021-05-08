30 year-old Brandon Gearhart arraigned for the death of a Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. — Police have identified the suspect of a shooting incident from April 21 that left one Lansing man dead as 30-year-old Brandon Michael Gearhart.

On April 21, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Climax St. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. After receiving lifesaving aid, the victim was pronounced dead.

Gearhart was taken into police custody on Friday.

The Ingham County Prosecutors Office criminally charged Gearhart with the following four counts:



Count 1: Homicide - Open Murder

Count 2: Weapons - Firearms - Possession by Felon

Count 3: Weapons - Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons - Felony Firearm

Gearhart was arraigned Saturday morning in the 54-A District Court in front of Judge Alderson. His bond was denied.

Gearhart is scheduled in the 54-A District Court in front of Judge Ward on May 20.

