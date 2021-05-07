Lansing man charged in Climax Street homicide

LANSING, Mich. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of Larry Willis Fields on Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Climax Street in Lansing.

Police said in a press release that the 30-year-old Lansing man is being charged with open murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony firearms charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court.

