Lansing man charged in Climax Street homicide

Police Lights
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 16:42:26-04

LANSING, Mich. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of Larry Willis Fields on Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Climax Street in Lansing.

Police said in a press release that the 30-year-old Lansing man is being charged with open murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony firearms charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court.

