60 year-old man dead after shooting on Climax Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 60-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday night shooting in the 1100 block of Climax Street in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save his live, but he died at at the scene.

An Lansing police dog attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Lansing Police say they have limited information about the suspect but that there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847 or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook