What you need to know about St. Johns $92 MIL bond proposal before you vote

The St. Johns bond will address 4 key areas across the district including safety and security, a new early childhood center, building and learning efficiencies, and athletics and fine arts facilities

These are areas the district hopes to upgrade if the bond passes May, 7th.

Video shows Superintendent Berthiaume speaking about the bond and possibilities for the district

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where a $92 million proposed bond is on everyone's mind, and neighbors will vote on it Tuesday.

"We work with students who have needs; they need support, and that's what we're trying to do with this bond," said Anthony Berthiuame, St. Johns Superintendent.

For months, the proposed $92 million bond has been the talk of the town, focusing on 4 key areas, including safety and security, a new early childhood center, building and learning efficiencies, and athletic and fine arts facilities.

"It's really conducive to all of our district, preschool on up through 12th grade," said Berthiaume.

The bond comes after the most recent bond passed in 2010. The 2024 bond will keep the same millage rate with no tax increase. The flip side being the $86 million interest payment over 18 years to extend the bond. While this has some neighbors wanting to turn the other cheek, Berthiuame says the key word is investment.

"Our district is only as strong as our community, and our community is only as strong as our district. We are going to have those naysayers out there, and I understand that, but again, if people look at it and they go to the polls tomorrow, look at it as more of an investment in our community and our district," said Berthiaume.

We will be at the polls tomorrow to speak to voters about the bond and will have the results when polls are closed.

Previous coverage on the bond proposal:

First look at the St. Johns School District's proposed $92M bond

$92M proposed bond in St. Johns receives more feedback ahead of vote in May

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook