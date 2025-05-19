State funding for Kristana Mobile homes redevelopment, will Dewitt Charter Twp accept funds?

Residents at Kristana Mobile Homes are fighting to keep their community together after being asked to leave in March due to infrastructure issues.

"If there is a way to keep this community together - we should be fighting for that," State Rep. Emily Divendorf said.

The controversy at Kristana Mobile Homes highlights growing concerns about affordable housing availability in the area.

"I think the situation of Kristana Mobile home is becoming an example of a portion of the housing crisis, that already exists," Divendorf said.

The situation began when residents received notices on their doors informing them the mobile home community was closing due to infrastructure problems. Tenants were asked to leave within a week, and those who stayed faced significant challenges.

Residents who remained had to stock up on bottled water after their water service was cut off.

"The shut off of the water wasn't to demonstrate a massive eviction from people of their homes, the shut off of the water was because we could no longer afford a $20,000 water bill for just nine residents," Kristana owner Ara Darakjian said.

About a month after the first notice, Darakjian discussed the financial resources offered to tenants as they were asked to leave. He explained that emptying the mobile homes is necessary for a redevelopment plan that would include nearly 150 trailers.

"We looked at it as a redevelopment opportunity," Darakjian said.

The redevelopment plan is expected to cost around $10 million, with $2 million potentially coming from state funding.

"We did anticipate and support an investment in the improvements of the location, so it could be brought to humane standards," Divendorf said.

However, Divendorf, who sponsored the appropriation, indicated she might have made a different decision had she known more about the project's impact on residents.

"There's no way in hell that I would support a project, that involved displacement as part of the project," she said.

While the $2 million has been granted, it has not yet been distributed. DeWitt Charter Township must decide whether to accept or reject the funds.

When contacted, the DeWitt Charter Township Manager said they are waiting for more guidance from the state before making a decision. Meanwhile, Kristana tenants are urging the township not to accept the funding.

"I don't think they should get the funds, plain and simple," a tenant said.

Kristana's owner did not respond to requests for comment.

