‘I apologize for that,” owner of Kristana Mobile Home speaks

Kristana Mobile Home owner Ara Darakjian reflected on the letter his tenants received back in March.

“So the language of the letter, is nothing I am proud of,” Darakjian

Said. “Not how I would like to speak to my core values, my principals and my belief."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

‘We have no where to go’ Kristana Mobile home tenants give less than a week to move

FOLLOW UP: Kristana residents still seeking answers after being asked to suddenly leave

The letterer notified tenants that the mobile home will be closing due to infrastructure issues. The ask, was for tenants to be out within a weeks, causing some strong emotions.

Shortly after the first notice, tenants started stocking up on water, because it shut off.

“I think he should do the right thing and turn the water on,” said tenant Jason Eldridge.

But Ara Darakjian said there was a legitimate reason for the water shut off.

“The shut off off the water was because we could no longer financially continue to support a water supply system for nine residents that cost about $20,000 a month.” Darakjian said.

Tenants eventually received two other notices telling them how Kristana would cover relocation and moving expense, and also possibly buy their trailers. Darakjian said offering these resources was to accomplish a goal - he had when he bought the location more than a year ago.

"We're in the plans of redeveloping the community,” Darakjian said.

We're told that redevelopment plan is about $10 million and it would come along with nearly 150 trailers.

“We looked at it as a great development opportunity,” Darakjian said.

Darakjian said if he could go back, he would have notified the tenants sooner about the redevelopment plan soon, which he says would have made the transition smoother. He also tells us about 7 out of nine of the tenants have moved out. But for the two who are still there, they are planning on fighting inc court.

"Whether I win or lose, I am fighting this as long as I can,” Eldridge said.