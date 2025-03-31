‘We have no where to go’ Kristana Mobile home tenants give less than a week to move

There’s a lot of uncertainty of what's next for neighbors at the Kristana Mobile Home after reading a letter that was taped on their doors last week.

The letter, dated March 24, notified residents that the mobile home will be closing on April 1st, due to issues with occupancy rates and the ability to maintain the community’s infrastructure.

The letter going on to say how the owner is willing to make the transition smoother for residents by providing them with 30 days in a hotel.

“I cant go to a hotel, I have a lot of furniture, we have a whole bunch of cats I just don't know what we're going to do,” said resident Becky Jackson.

“I am just disgusted,” said resident Steven Snider. “I am past anger, I am disgusted.”

A lot of unanswered questions, especially for those who say they've already paid rent for next month.

We got in contact with the regional manager, who told us he wasn't permitted to give comment and that someone from their media staff will be reaching out. We never got that call.

Meanwhile As neighbors try and figure out their next move, they say they're finding some strength through unity.

“This doesn't even feel like a community, it feels like a family because were all in the same boat,”said resident Jason Eldridge.

