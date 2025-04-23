FOLLOW UP: Kristana residents still seeking answers after being asked to suddenly leave

Wednesday, we were reunited with the residents here at Kristana Mobile Homes.

“This whole situation is just frustrating,” said tenant Jason Eldridge.

Frustration - that started last month, after neighbors said a note was taped to their doors, informing them the mobile home is closing due to declining occupancy and inability to maintain the infrastructure. Ultimately, residents said they were asked to leave with only a week's notice.

Fast forward to now, residents are stocking up on bottled and jugged water, because they said - their water was shut off shortly after the first notice.

That brings us to the second notice, which residents said they got on April 2. It explains that the water was shut off, due to damage to the main water supply. The letter also gives residents details about relocation options that the owner agreed to cover.

“He's just pushing and pushing and pushing to get us to move out,” Eldridge said.

The last push came in a third notice, residents said they received on April 16., offering 2 moving options: U-haul services along with $1,500 and must be moved within 25 days, or no U-haul services and $2,000 and must be moved within 10 days.

“That’s not even worth a quarter of what my trailer cost,” Eldridge said.

To get some answers, we knocked on the leasing office door, and left voice messages to the owner and property manager, but no one got back to us.

Meanwhile, some residents said they have no plan to leave and they are seeking legal counsel to help solve the problem.

“Whether I win or lose, I am fighting this as long as I can,” Eldridge said.