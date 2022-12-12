Lansing EV battery plant receives millions to help with construction

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A major influx of money– $2.5 billion to be exact— has just been approved to help finance the construction of lithium ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in three states, including right here in Lansing.

“All building batteries for electric vehicles to support GM's broader goal of building a million electric vehicles in the US every year, starting in 2025," said Jeremiah Baumann, the chief of staff for the Office of the Under Secretary for Infrastructure.

The investment will bring a significant increase in manufacturing jobs right here in mid-Michigan.

“Lansing is going to get 3700 jobs," Baumann. "That includes 2000 construction jobs and 1700 ongoing manufacturing operations jobs.”

Construction began on the Ultium battery cell plant in June. The plant is expected to open in 2025.

