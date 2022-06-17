Construction on new battery manufacturing plant is underway

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Construction on the $2.6 billion Ultium Cells battery plant is well underway. The plant is expected to bring over 1,000 jobs to the Lansing area and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The new battery manufacturing plant is part of a partnership between General Motors, LG Energy Solution Michigan and Ultium Cells. The partnership is getting more than $666 million in state and local incentives to build the plant.

Once it’s up and running, the plant will manufacture battery cells that will supply other Michigan manufacturing plants. The batteries manufactured in the plant will help with the production of the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado and the electric Hummer among other vehicles.

This site is Ultium Cell’s third manufacturing location in the United States and is part of a multi-billion dollar effort to revamp manufacturing in Michigan.

