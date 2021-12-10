General Motors could build $2.5 billion battery plant in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors has applied for a tax exemption for a proposed $2.5 billion battery plant in Lansing.

In paperwork filed with the city, Ultium Cells LLC, a partnership between GM and LG Energy Solution, say the plant would be a 2.5-million-square-foot facility at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly and that it would create up to 1,700 jobs.

