Tide is high at a Dimondale park, Red Cedar River floods parts of Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. — The village of Dimondale is warning residents to be cautious if they're headed to Danford Island Park.

The park is located directly next to Grand River, which is already experiencing higher water levels due to severe weather.

Much of the park is currently flooded due to the rising water levels, including the fishing pier, boat launch and many trails.

The area is expected to get more rain this week as a storm system moves into Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELATED | Michigan upgraded to 'Enhanced Risk' for severe weather Wednesday

And the Grand River is not the only river experiencing some flooding.

The Red Cedar River has been under a flood warning for multiple days, and it is expected to stay in effect until Friday.

Some areas impacted the most are Meridian Township and Okemos, with some Meridian Township roads being completely impassible since Sunday.

Isabella Martin was at Wonch Park off of Okemos Road where a playground was almost fully submerged as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I gotta admit, it's very terrible," one Okemos resident said. "The fact that it's not even over yet. We're gonna get more rain soon. I don't even know how to describe this."

Even parts of Michigan State's campus has been impacted by the Red Cedar River overflowing.

"The class I'm going to right now in a couple of minutes. My professors said that his basement is flooding as well as some of my classmates, and they altered their participation and attendance in class," said Claire Ovens, an MSU student. "I usually walk to class. And so every time I look up the route on Apple Maps says that the flooding has impacted my route."

According to the National Weather Service, if the Red Cedar River hits 8 feet high, the MSU athletic fields can experience some minor flooding.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook