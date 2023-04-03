Severe storms to sunny and pleasant, April has arrived

LANSING, Mich. — Expect strong to severe storms followed by a period of quiet weather. April will start off with a bang then have some tranquil conditions with very pleasant temperatures moving in.

Tonight: Expect lows in the lower 40s with moderate to heavy rainfall moving on through. Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton Counties are under a flood watch until Tuesday morning for soaking rains. Flood warnings on the Red Cedar River and Maple River could be extended as more water runs off into those tributaries.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with an east wind at 10-20mph. Highs will warm into the upper 50s despite the grey skies. A few chances for showers and storms move through into the afternoon and late evening hours. Marginal Risk some could be strong or severe.

Wednesday: Wednesday we'll see a line form to our west that will march eastward through the day. This line will bring the chances for everything from high winds and hail to the isolated potential for a tornado. As of Monday evening, the line appears to be forming around Grand Rapids in the mid-morning hours and moving east into the Lansing area between 10a-2p. This includes Jackson and Hillsdale as well. The line will be classic north/south oriented racing east. Once it passes the severe weather threat will be over though some isolated showers could remain.

Due to the timing of the storms, it's important to have a severe weather plan in place for your family. Many will be separated between work and school that day - have a way to communicate.

