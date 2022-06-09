Rivershell Apartments owner due back in court yet again

LANSING, Mich. — Between the deep potholes in the parking lot and the overflowing dumpsters, residents at Rivershell Apartments say it’s time for the owner to fix the issues they’ve complained about for years.

“They look like Sh**!,” one resident said. “They just look like a mess.”

The seven-building, southwest Lansing complex doesn’t have the best reputation. Residents have complained about unbearable living conditions like loose toilets, missing smoke detectors, pot holes and overflowing dumpsters.

“Just look at the trash cans,” said resident Mamie Murray. “They’ve been like this ever since April, and what are they doing, nothing.”

“I need new floors, I need new carpet,” said resident Pat Bracy. “I have been here for 14 years, and I still have the same carpet."

City officials said the apartment complex has failed inspections since 2012, and in October, the location received pink tags .

Management at Rivershell went in front of a judge in November for failing to make repairs.

“As far as I am concerned I don’t believe any work has been done at this time,” said Lansing City Attorney Amanda O’Boyle.

Rivershell now has to appear in court again on June 27, but this time, they were slapped with a $3,900 contempt of court fee.

We went to the Rivershell manager to get some answers, but she declined to be on camera and to comment.

“They talk smart to you, they talk to you like you’re an animal,” Murray said.

Management gave FOX 47 News the number to AndMark Rivershell Apartments LLC, the company that owns the complex. We reached out to them, but they did not get back to us as of Wednesday night.

But now, some residents have already decided it may be time to move out.

“It don’t really make a difference to me, because I am leaving any way,” Bracy said.

