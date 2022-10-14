Lansing Police Department releases footage of fatal shooting of suspect by officers

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday afternoon, the Lansing Police Department released footage of an Oct. 4 shooting that left one person dead.

The edited videos show body camera and police car camera footage of the incident that occurred on Malcolm X Street around 5:15 a.m. where officers shot and killed a suspect after obtaining a search warrant of the residence.

Police also released a clip of the original 911 call.

The first video shows officers talking with a person inside the home from the doorway.

The next videos show body camera footage of officers responding to shots being fired as well as a police car being struck by gunfire.

Also, both dash camera and body camera footage is shown of the suspect, 31-year-old Terrence Robinson, being shot by officers. Text in the video says Robinson is running with a handgun toward a witness and other officers, when two officers shot him.

It then shows officers performing first aid.

The names of the two officers, Nicholas Zuber and Daniel Salinaz, were released at the end of the video.

They have been placed on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident and will be releasing their findings to the community as it becomes available.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images of a shooting as well as graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video in the player below.

