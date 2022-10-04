Lansing Police Department officers shot, kill suspect early Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Department officers shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Malcolm X Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 10:48 p.m. Monday because of a complaint of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the area, they couldn't locate evidence of the shooting, but they did locate several stolen vehicles.

The department got a search warrant for the residence overnight. The officers then attempted to speak with occupants of the residence around 5:15 a.m.

A male suspect confronted officers and "threatened them with a weapon," according to a Twitter post from the department.

"In an attempt to deescalate the situation, officers sought cover in the street away from the residence & attempted to negotiate with the suspect," the post said. "During these negotiations, shots were fired at the officers from inside the residence, striking an LPD police vehicle."

A suspect then left the house, while shooting at officers. Officers then shot the suspect. They secured the suspect and provided first aid.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The investigation is in the early stages and detectives will be working diligently to investigate the incident thoroughly and collect all the evidence," a social media post from the Michigan State Police said.

Roads are closed in the area, and the Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

