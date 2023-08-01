Lansing officials respond to a weekend of multiple gun violence incidents

LANSING, Mich. — "I heard the gunshots from my house," Lansing City Councilman Adam Hussain said.

The shots that he heard came from the Logan Square parking lot off West Holmes Road and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When he rushed to the scene, he found multiple police agencies and a crowd of hundreds of people.

"Folks were trying to get out. It was a little of everything going on that night," Hussian said.

The shooting started from a party in the event center inside Logan Square and injured five people. Two of those victims remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

"I was infuriated that we are allowing for this type of environment to exist where young people are coming, participating and eventually becoming a victim to it," Hussian said.

This weekend, there was also a fatal shooting at the 700 block of East Kalamazoo Street. A 22-year-old Lansing man was pronounced dead.

Lansing police said they're searching for answers.

"We're always worried about violence. We're always worried about retaliatory violence. We're always worried about events following what transpired. These are both still active investigations, and we are still looking for the public's assistance," said Lansing Assistant Chief of Police Robert Backus.

"The city is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to help mentor youth and prevent violence," Mayor Andy Schor said. "We will do all we can, but the bottom line is that we need the federal and state government to give cities more power and rights to control the gun violence epidemic."

