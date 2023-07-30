5 People Shot, 2 Critically Injured, in Lansing Shooting

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of Holmes Road.

Police say five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16-26 years old, and two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police responded to the area around 1:00 AM Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to size of the crowd, Lansing Police requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

At the scene, several persons of interest were detained and multiple firearms were recovered. This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at 483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.