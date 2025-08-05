LIVE BLOG: Aug. 5 Primary Election in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote during the Aug. 5 primary election here in mid-Michigan.

Two counties in our neighborhoods are looking at mayoral primary races: Lansing and Hillsdale.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in your neighborhood:

What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?

Ingham County

Lansing Mayor

Andy Schor (i) Brtee Brockschmidt David Ellis Kelsea Hector Jeffrey Brown

Council Member Ward 4 (Top 4 Advance)

Jeremy A. Garza (i) Nick Pigeon Olivia Vaden Jonah Stone Tirstan Walters Julie Vandenboom Clara Martinez Miles Biel Aurelius Christian Gloria Denning

Lansing Parks & Recreation Millage

WATCH: 30 years of park progress: Lansing Parks millage faces renewal vote on the August ballot

30 years of park progress: Lansing Parks millage faces renewal vote on the August ballot

Charter Township of Lansing Election Franchise Proposal

Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Operating Millage

Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Project Bond

NOTE: If one of the two Meridian Township millages fail, then both fail.



WATCH: Meridian Township residents debate proposed senior and community center ahead of August vote

Meridian Township residents not sold on senior and community center ahead of August vote

Hillsdale County



Hillsdale Mayor Matthew Bentley Scott Sessions Cathy Kelemen Robert Socha



WATCH: Four candidates vie for the Mayorship of Hillsdale

Four candidates vie for the Mayorship of Hillsdale

Addison Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Clinton County



WATCH: Bath Township residents to vote on $26.8 million school bond

Bath Township voters to decide on $26.8 million school bond proposal

Eaton County



County Commissioner, District 1

Andy Shaver (R) Rob Piercefield (D)



Jackson County



Jackson City Council Ward 3 (Top 2 Advance)

Angelita V. Gunn (i) Caleb Blondke Jeromy Alexander



To see the latest election results, stay with FOX 47 News by clicking here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.