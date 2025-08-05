LIVE BLOG: Aug. 5 Primary Election in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote during the Aug. 5 primary election here in mid-Michigan.
Two counties in our neighborhoods are looking at mayoral primary races: Lansing and Hillsdale.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in your neighborhood:
What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?
Ingham County
- Lansing Mayor
- Andy Schor (i)
- Brtee Brockschmidt
- David Ellis
- Kelsea Hector
- Jeffrey Brown
- Council Member Ward 4 (Top 4 Advance)
- Jeremy A. Garza (i)
- Nick Pigeon
- Olivia Vaden
- Jonah Stone
- Tirstan Walters
- Julie Vandenboom
- Clara Martinez
- Miles Biel
- Aurelius Christian
- Gloria Denning
- Lansing Parks & Recreation Millage
WATCH: 30 years of park progress: Lansing Parks millage faces renewal vote on the August ballot
- Charter Township of Lansing Election Franchise Proposal
- Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Operating Millage
- Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Project Bond
- NOTE: If one of the two Meridian Township millages fail, then both fail.
WATCH: Meridian Township residents debate proposed senior and community center ahead of August vote
Hillsdale County
- Matthew Bentley
- Scott Sessions
- Cathy Kelemen
- Robert Socha
WATCH: Four candidates vie for the Mayorship of Hillsdale
- Addison Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal
Clinton County
WATCH: Bath Township residents to vote on $26.8 million school bond
Eaton County
- County Commissioner, District 1
- Andy Shaver (R)
- Rob Piercefield (D)
Jackson County
- Jackson City Council Ward 3 (Top 2 Advance)
- Angelita V. Gunn (i)
- Caleb Blondke
- Jeromy Alexander
