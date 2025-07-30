Bath Township voters will decide on a $26.8 million school bond proposal in next week's election that would fund infrastructure improvements at Bath Community Schools.

The bond proposal would not increase the current tax rate for residents, according to school officials.

Projects would focus on keeping students safe, warm and dry.

If approved, the bond would cost homeowners about $420 annually for a home with a taxable value of $100,000.

WATCH: Bath Township residents to vote on $26.8 million school bond

Bath Township voters to decide on $26.8 million school bond proposal

Bath Township neighbor Michelle Allen, a graduate of Bath Community Schools, said she supports the proposal and wants to see her community prosper.

"I'd like to see our community stay united and support our young people," Allen said.

Bath Superintendent Chris Hodges explained that the $26.8 million bond proposal will be on the ballot in next week's election.

"Next week, our community will have the opportunity to approve a 26.8 million dollar bond," Hodges said.

When asked to describe the projects included in the bond, Hodges summed them up in three words.

"Safe, warm and dry," Hodges said.

The improvements would include intruder alarms for safety, new boilers at the high school, and new roofs for all three school buildings.

A key selling point for many residents is that the proposal would not increase their current tax rate.

Bath Community Schools Bath school bond projected debt levy

"So this is a zero mill projected increase bond. So their taxes would be projected to stay the same as what they're currently paying," Hodges said.

According to the ballot proposal, homeowners would pay approximately $420 per year for a home with a taxable value of $100,000, with the bond running for a maximum of about 15 years.

Allen plans to support the measure because it maintains the current tax rate.

"I'm gonna vote yes because it's replacing. I might have questioned it more if it had been raised," Allen said.

Hodges emphasized that the district aimed to be fiscally responsible with the proposal.

"We could've asked our community for a tax increase, but we chose not to. We wanna be responsible with other people's money, we wanna be careful. But we wanna take care of the buildings that we have," Hodges said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.