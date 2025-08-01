Four candidates vie for the Mayorship of Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich — Four candidates are running for Mayor of Hillsdale. I asked the candidates what they want to accomplish, and why they deserve voters' support.

Former Mayor Scott Sessions is running again. He wants to reverse what he says he sees at city hall.

"The main reason why I'm running for mayor is because there is a negative culture that has encircled the Hillsdale City Council, and I want to put an end to that, or try to put an end to that."

Robert Socha has been City Council Member since 2020. he says he's been in love with the City since moving here in 2013.

"I think what I'll bring together to the community is unity, a desire for robust infrastructure improvements, and to help the community grow through reducing taxes and inviting industry and businesses to come and make Hillsdale shine," says Socha.

Matthew Bentley has been a City Council Member since 2024. "I mean to be the people's mayor," says Bentley. "The people do not want the special assessments. They don't want the 'road diet'. They want the roads fixed….That will be my priority: roads, roads, roads...Getting the people engaged, and accountability for City Council and City staff."

Banking professional and candidate Cathy Kelemen was not able to appear on camera, but sent us a written statement that says: "Voters should entrust me with this office because I am one of them — a local city resident for 25 years wanting to serve my community. I bring to the table many years of leadership experience."

Next Tuesday's primary election narrows the list of candidates down to two for the November ballot.

