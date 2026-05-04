LANSING, Mich. — Saturday saw temperatures dip below freezing across much of our neighborhoods. These temperatures are dangerous to spring plants and crops. Even though we are not tracking any below freezing temperatures at the moment for this 7-Day period, we could still see temperatures dip close to freezing, enough for possible frost concerns in the overnight hours.

Below is a list of some neighborhoods with observed lows below freezing this past Saturday morning.

Fox 47 News Neighborhoods dropped below freezing Saturday morning as we will continue to track cooler overnight temperatures this week

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Warm start to the week across Mid-Michigan with returning strong to severe storms possible

Temperatures have gradually warmed over the weekend with lots of our neighborhoods reaching the mid to lower 60's Sunday. Today, we can expect high temperatures back in the 70's as winds out of the south gives us a break from the influence of the upper level low that has kept us cool and will continue to keep us cool following today's rounds of storms.

Fox 47 News Temperatures return to the 70's today sunshine during the first half of the day followed by returning storms

Strong winds out of the south could bring gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Regardless, today would still be the most comfortable day to get outside and walk the dog or take a run given the warmer temps. This is the warmest of the 7-Day period.

Fox 47 News Winds will become strong ahead of storm with gusts up to 30 mph early this afternoon

Warm and moist air from the south will help to destabilize the atmosphere, allowing for building instability. This is a key ingredient for thunderstorm development. A shortwave trough and incoming surface cold front will act as lift to support thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. A marginal risk of isolated severe storms does exist today for most neighborhoods south of the I-94 corridor.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated severe storms exists today across neighborhoods south of I-96

Main impacts we are watching for this afternoon and evening include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and potential quarter sized hail. Flooding and tornado concerns remain low, however, strong winds could knock out power across our neighborhoods. Severe impacts could last from 6 PM Monday to 2 AM Tuesday. A few possible showers could develop anytime after 2 PM Monday afternoon with no major impacts.

Fox 47 News We could see scattered thunderstorms continue past midnight tonight across the majority of our neighborhoods with damaging winds and potential hail as main threats

Once the cold front moves through overnight and into Tuesday morning, we could hold onto some chances for tame showers during the afternoon and evening Tuesday mainly for our most southern neighborhoods of Hillsdale and Jackson. These showers wouldn't amount to much in either impacts or accumulations. The same can be said for shower chances that pop up beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. A few of these rounds of showers could produce a rumble of thunder, but no major impacts are expected at this time and we will continue to keep you updated as temperatures fall below average into the 50's with overnight lows back in the 30's.

We are watching carefully for overnight Wednesday into Thursday as air temps dip into the mid 30's. We could be dealing with some more frost potential.

Fox 47 News We could continue to see showers in our southern neighborhoods Tuesday with a dry Wednesday as temperatures fall back below average with overnight lows into the 30's

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