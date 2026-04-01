Lost FOX 47 on Comcast? Here's how to keep watching. 

If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber and unable to access our station on Comcast, you can still stay connected to our programming.

Free Options:

By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.

On our streaming apps: You can watch our live newscasts and other content by searching for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other connected TV platforms.



Other Services:

YouTube TV

DirecTV

Other streaming platforms, as well as cable and satellite services in our area.



How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal

If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.