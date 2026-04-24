Showers & storms to end the week across Mid-Michigan as we still feel warmer than average

LANSING, Mich. — With more cloud cover to start our Friday morning across our neighborhoods, we are not worried too much about fog like we have over the past couple of days. However, we are still holding onto present moisture this morning with dew points, as of 6 AM, already in the 50's.

We will see partly cloudy skies through the rest of the morning hours and into the early afternoon as we continue to warm into the mid to upper 70's ahead of shower and thunderstorm development.

Fox 47 News Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70's by the early afternoon hours ahead of shower and thunderstorm development for the mid afternoon into evening hours

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Showers and storms advance through our neighborhoods as early as 2 PM lasting through around 9 PM Friday evening

The frontal passage that brought isolated storms to Hillsdale on Wednesday and Livingston County on Thursday will remain stalled over Michigan today keeping us warm ahead of the incoming cold front. This front will tap into moisture with dew points in the 60's this afternoon to aid in thunderstorm development beginning anytime after 2 PM Friday. This shower and storm threat will last through about 9 PM Friday evening.

Fox 47 News Incoming cold front cools us down heading into the weekend and drives showers and storms Friday afternoon

Fox 47 News Showers and storms advance through our neighborhoods as early as 2 PM lasting through around 9 PM Friday evening

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms across our neighborhoods this afternoon with our main impacts including a severe wind threat with gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall rates that could lead to some localized ponding on roadways. Stay weather aware if you have any afternoon or evening plans today.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated severe storms across our neighborhoods Friday afternoon mainly for a severe wind threat

The weekend brings cooler conditions with breezy conditions Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph and temps only reaching the upper 50's/lower 60's. Cloud cover will gradually decrease Saturday while Sunday brings better chances for sun and more comfortable temperatures in the mid 60's.

We will start a new week Monday with returning chances for showers and thunderstorms. This round looks to advance through our neighborhoods Monday evening and into the overnight hours with some remnant showers possible Tuesday morning. We could still see some minor changes to timing with this next system and will keep you updated. At the moment, no severe impacts are expected.

Temperatures will gradually cool through midweek heading back into the 50's by Thursday.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms come to an end once the cold front advances through allowing for a dry weekend with cooler temperatures near normal as we start next week with more t-storm potential

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