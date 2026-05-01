LANSING, Mich. — It is another chilly start across Mid-Michigan with temperatures cooling into the 30's as of 6 AM Friday morning. A few showers in the form of rain are advancing through neighborhoods along and south of I-94 making frost potential difficult due to the cloud cover and rainfall keeping temperatures a bit warmer at the surface. Make sure to grab a jacket when heading out the door this morning as you might need it during the daytime hours with highs only reaching the upper 40's/lower 50's.

All of our neighborhoods, however, have a chance to see a possible freeze overnight tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch which will go into effect at midnight tonight and last through 9 AM Saturday morning. This watch has been issued for all of our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Make sure to cover your plants or bring them inside as a Freeze Watch goes into effect Saturday at 12 AM and lasts through 9 AM Saturday morning

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Possible freeze across southern Michigan overnight Friday into Saturday morning

The showers advancing through our southern neighborhoods this morning should exit by the time we reach the late morning hours where we will see a few shortwave troughs advance through the region during the daytime hours which could allow for a light shower. We remain dry at the surface meaning whatever falls today shouldn't bring much of any impacts or rainfall accumulations to our neighborhoods. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours today.

Fox 47 News A few light showers expected today across our neighborhoods with no major impacts expected

We will dry up heading into the evening hours past sunset with a gradual clearing trend. Clear skies and calm winds are favorable conditions for frost as well as rapid cooling at the surface called radiational cooling. Temperatures should drop below freezing by the morning hours which could harm plants and crops.

Make sure to keep plants covered during the overnight period through Sunday morning as we will stay with lows in the 30's, but gradually warming following Saturday morning. You can also bring potted plants inside during this below average cold spell.

Fox 47 News Overnight lows drop below freezing as we track clearing skies late in the overnight period

The upper level area of low pressure continues to usher cooler air into the region which is expecting to continue through most of next week. A brief warm up will occur early in the new week on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60's. However, a cool down will bring temperatures right back down into the lower 50's by Thursday with lows returning to the 30's.

Fox 47 News The upper level low keeps cooler temperatures across our neighborhoods into the weekend and into next week

We dry up Saturday with partly cloudy skies as Sunday brings a chance for showers back to our neighborhoods. However, no major impacts or accumulations are expected. The same goes for most of the day Monday with a chance for thunderstorms late in the day and possibly into the evening. We could still see some changes to this forecast, especially for next week, as we cool our temperatures again. We will keep you updated.

Fox 47 News Temperatures remain chilly through Sunday morning with a brief warm up into the new week with a chance for a late in the day t-storm Monday. Another cool down is expected for the back half of next week.

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