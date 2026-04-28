LANSING, Mich. — Strong winds and showers brought damage to multiple neighborhoods Monday afternoon and evening. There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines with a few damage reports to roofing and vehicles.

We are still observing power outages across our neighborhoods this morning as well following these damaging winds.

The good news is that this morning, the cold front will be advancing through our neighborhoods and we will begin to see calm conditions into the afternoon hours today as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 50's this afternoon. This is now below average for this time of year. Cloud cover will hang around for the majority of the day. Clearing is expected to take place late this afternoon allowing for some sunshine before we close the day.

Fox 47 News Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50's today with late in the day clearing allowing for some sunshine

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Cooler across Mid-Michigan Tuesday with additional rain showers midweek

Winds on the back end of the cold front will remain strong through the morning hours with gusts up to 35 mph still possible. Once we reach the afternoon, a weakening trend will occur leading to calm wind speeds this evening and into the overnight hours.

Fox 47 News Winds could gust up to 35 mph during the morning hours Tuesday with a gradual weakening trend into the afternoon

Showers return to our neighborhoods past midnight with no major impacts as we will continue to see light showers continue during the daytime hours Wednesday and Thursday with ample cloud cover. Both Wednesday and Thursday showers are only looking to produce up to .3" of rainfall across our neighborhoods. Showers should remain scattered during the midweek period.

Fox 47 News Light showers expected Wednesday and Thursday with no major impacts

Temperatures will remain in the 50's and even possibly drop into the upper 40's on Friday. We are mainly watching our overnight lows as they fall into the 30's beginning Wednesday night. With seasonal plants beginning to bloom, we could see some impacts arise due to frost and a possible freeze. Lows will drop into the mid 30's Wednesday night into Thursday morning with feels like temperatures due to present winds dropping into the upper 20's. Make sure to have a heavier coat available as we won't see warmer temperatures until next week.

Fox 47 News As temps overnight begin dropping into the 30's, feels like temperatures could fall into the 20's for some chilly starts to the day

When forecasting potential frost, we are looking for overnight clear skies and weak winds with forecast temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Wednesday night does have some potential clearing, however, present winds could hinder any frost development. Our main concern arises overnight Friday into Saturday where lows track below freezing. This freeze could impacts crops and plants. Make sure, if you planted early, to cover up plants or bring them inside until overnight lows warm again which won't occur until next week.

As temps begin to warm again, we will be watching for returning showers beginning Sunday and into Monday.

Fox 47 News Light showers expected during the midweek period with temperatures falling into the 50's and lows falling into the 30's and near freezing. We track warming temperatures into the early next week

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