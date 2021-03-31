Opening Day pre-game plans include virtual first pitch, National Anthem from Pastor Marvin Winans

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have announced plans for Opening Day on Thursday, the first time the team is playing in front of fans since Sept. 26, 2019.

About 8,200 fans will be in attendance for the game, with first pitch scheduled just after 1 p.m.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., and there will be pre-game festivities, which include a local frontline hero Joshua Bradley and his son, Jaxon, throwing out a virtual ceremonial first pitch.

Detroit native and Grammy Award-winning singer Pastor Marvin Winans will also perform the National Anthem.

Here’s a look at Comerica Park’s seating in the lower bowl.



Blue tape: people sit. Zip ties: no go. A lot of zip ties (for now) pic.twitter.com/KuooMrvoMI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 31, 2021

Just before pitch, there will be a flyover featuring four A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs. Angela Davis, a Wayne-Westland Community Schools Teacher will perform God Bless America during the 7th Inning Stretch.

The Tigers and Kroger teamed up to donate 41,083 meals to Forgotten Harvest on Opening Day, one for every seat in Comerica Park. They will support more than 1,000 children in the Detroit Summer Lunch program.

For fans at the park, there will be a 50/50 raffle throughout weekend home games, and there will also be a Home Game ticket auction for fans to get tickets to key games throughout the season.

