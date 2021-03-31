Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Meet the players on the 2021 roster

(WSYM) — The Detroit Tigers kick off the season on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians, their first game in front of fans at Comerica Park since September 2019.

Matthew Boyd will get the Opening Day start for Detroit, and it's the first game for new manager A.J. Hinch.

There will be about 8,200 fans in the stands for Opening Day after the state increased capacity at outdoor stadiums to 20%, but the city is telling people who don't have tickets to avoid coming downtown for Opening Day celebrations.

Check out the entire team roster below.

Pitchers

Tyler Alexander – Alexander pitched in six games for Detroit last season and gave up 7 hits and had a 4.00 ERA.

Matthew Boyd – Boyd, the Opening Day starter, pitched in five games during Spring Training. He had a 2.45 ERA and gave up seven hits.

Jose Cisnero – Cisnero appeared in eight games for the Tigers in Spring Training and had a 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings pitched.

Buck Farmer – Farmer is in his seventh season with Detroit. He appeared in seven games during Spring Training.

Michael Fulmer – Fulmer started three games during Spring Training and appeared in six total, with an 8.10 ERA.

Rony Garcia – Rony pitched in five games during Spring Training and had a 2.70 ERA.

Bryan Garcia – Bryan appeared in seven games this Spring Training and had a 4.26 ERA

Casey Mize – Mize started five games during Spring Training and had a 1-3 record. He had a 7.23 ERA.

Daniel Norris – Norris appeared in six games during Spring Training, starting one, with a 4.35 ERA

Tarik Skubal – Skubal started three games in Spring Training and had a 1.59 ERA. This is his second season with Detroit.

Gregory Soto – Soto appeared in seven games during Spring Training with a 2.70 ERA.

Julio Teheran – Teheran started three games for Detroit this season with a 5.52 ERA.

Jose Urena - Urena started three Spring Training games and had a 1.93 ERA.

Catchers

Grayson Greiner – Greiner appeared in 14 games for Detroit in Spring Training. During 18 at-bats, he had 7 hits and a 3.89 batting average with 4 RBIs and 7 runs.

Wilson Ramos – Ramos is expected to be the starting catcher. He appeared in 18 games in spring training with a .268 batting average, 11 hits, 3 runs and 4 RBIs.

Infield

Miguel Cabrera – 1B – Now in his 14th season with the Tigers, Cabrera appeared in 16 games during spring training. He had a .225 batting average with 8 RBIs, 2 home runs and 9 hits.

Jeimer Candelario – 3B – With 46 at-bats in spring training, Candelario had 15 hits, 2 RBI and a .326 batting average

Harold Castro – 3B – Castro had 42 at-bats and 11 hits during spring training for 4 RBIs and .262 batting average.

Willi Castro – SS – During Spring Training, he had 49 at-bats, 15 hits, 11 RBIs and a .306 batting average.

Niko Goodrum – 3B – Goodrum had 8 hits and 3 RBIs during Spring Training

Jonathan Schoop – 2B – Schoop had 1 RBI and 6 hits during spring training

Outfield

Akil Baddoo – CF – During Spring Training, Baddoo had 13 hits, 11 RBIs and a .325 batting average

Daz Cameron – CF – He had 1 hit and 3 runs during spring training

Robbie Grossman – LF – Grossman had 10 hits and 3 RBIs during spring training

JaCoby Jones – CF – He had 5 hits, 7 RBIs and a .114 batting average during spring training

Nomar Mazar – RF – Mazar had 6 hits and a .176 batting average during spring training

Victor Reyes – LF – During Spring Training, Reyes had a .313 batting average and 10 hits.