Pod seating, masks required and more: Here are the rules for fans at 2021 Detroit Tigers games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are ready to welcome about 8,200 fans to Comerica Park beginning with Opening Day on Thursday under guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Tigers baseball is back, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin welcoming our great fans to Comerica Park again,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Safety is our top priority, and we have developed and invested in a plan that allows us to confidently provide fans a safe and entertaining experience. We’ve missed our fans greatly and can’t wait to celebrate the start of the season with them, when the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day in Detroit.”

Fans will be seated in pods with at least six feet of social distancing between them.

Facemasks will be required at all times except when eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with halves are not allowed.



All fans will also be required to complete a Gameday Wellness survey no more than 24 hours before entering Comerica Park, and all sales will be cashless.

Bags, purses and clutches are also prohibited, but medical and diaper bags are allowed.

Details on the full protocols below.