Laingsburg bar prepares for first Thanksgiving week as 'Blackout Wednesday' approaches

LAINGSBURG, Mich. — A month of holiday celebrations kicks off this week, and Tank's Tavern in Laingsburg is preparing for its first Thanksgiving week in business.



Tank's Tavern's owner says he's scheduling enough employees to cover what's expected to be a busy Wednesday night.

The city's police chief says the plan is to perform routine check-ups to make sure bars aren't overcrowded and patrons aren't over served.

Both the chief and bar owner say it's important that customers have a safe way to get home and not risk drunk driving.

Owner Frank McGillis, whose tavern opened in April, said he's optimistic about the busy week ahead especially Wednesday night, known as 'Blackout Wednesday', which is traditionally one of the busiest bar nights of the year.

"I think it's a small-town bar holiday, the night before Thanksgiving," McGillis said.

His optimism is fueled by careful preparation for the expected crowds.

"The biggest thing is making sure that you're scheduled properly, to be able to take care of the amount of customers you think is going to come through," McGillis said.

McGillis expects customers to indulge in one or two drinks, maybe more, which is why he emphasizes proper training for his staff.

"We train our bartenders and our serving staff to know the difference between someone who's a little bit buzzed or a little bit drunk," McGillis said.

Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte said the plan is to ensure bars aren't overcrowded and patrons aren't over served.

"Wednesday [before Thanksgiving] is usually typically the busiest night because they want to see family members, see friends," DeKorte said. "Hopefully everybody has a good time and that it's a dull night for law enforcement."

Both DeKorte and McGillis are advising neighbors to have a designated driver ready for convenience and safety.

"Out here in Laingsburg and country areas it's a little harder to get an Uber or anything like that." DeKorte said.

McGillis warned against taking chances with drinking and driving.

"Don't take the chance man. Courts aren't open on Thanksgiving Day so you'll be there until Monday probably," DeKorte said.

