Tavern opening in Laingsburg amid low consumer sentiment & economic uncertainty

A new bar and restaurant is opening on Grand River Avenue in Laingsburg

Tank's Tavern is set to have its grand opening this weekend

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — On the corner of Grand River Road and Laing Road in Laingsburg sits a location that was once home to many a tavern.

The last one, Boondock's, closed around 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses nationwide in its wake.

It's fitting that the newest business in Laingsburg, a city founded by a tavern owner in the 1830s, is also a tavern.

Tank's Tavern had a soft opening on Thursday ahead of its grand opening this weekend. Owner Frank McGillis, a local real estate agent, says he and his partner bought the bar last year and began renovating it in October.

"[We] took it from a saloon, a country bar if you will, and made it into a sports bar," McGillis said. "I always thought it would be cool to open a bar but I never thought it would be a reality."

WATCH: LENT TRADITION STAYS STEADY AT CRISTO REY CHURCH AMID RISING FISH PRICES

Lent tradition stays steady at Cristo Rey Church amid rising fish prices

McGillis says they've hired on 40 staff members including bartenders, cooks and servers. Thursday was tough, according to McGillis, as they dealt with long wait times and a broken tap.

But the restaurant persevered, McGillis said, and served a packed house amid a time of economic uncertainty and low consumer sentiment.

"People are loyal here in Laingsburg and people will take care of you," McGillis said.

Consumer sentiment is hovering around 50.8% according to a survey from the University of Michigan released last week. It's the second lowest rate going back to 1952 according to the report.

WATCH: E-COMMERCE PLATFORMS BUMP PRICES FOLLOWING ELIMINATION OF TARIFF EXEMPTION

E-commerce platforms bump prices following elimination of tariff exemption

Sandy McCord, who has called Laingsburg home for 44 years, says he came to support the business belonging to his son's childhood friend.

"It's a leap of faith. If [McGillis] can do it now, he can do it anytime," McCord said. "Nothing like a challenge."

Its also a challenge because eating out at restaurants has gotten more expensive. The Consumer Price Index shows the cost of eating at full service restaurants has risen 4.1% since March 2024.

McGillis is unfazed by the economy's unpredictability, without a second thought that his business will tank.

"If you've got great food and cold beer they're going to be here," McGillis said.

"I'm all-in on it. I'm confident."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook