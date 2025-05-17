"Believe the power of nature": Michigan neighbors clean up after EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado with winds reaching 100 mph carved a 15-mile path through Eaton and Ingham counties in Michigan, leaving residents to clean up the aftermath.



The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Eaton & Ingham counties.

Many neighbors spent Friday cleaning up leftover debris from Thursday night's severe storms.

Video shows neighbors helping each other clean while Eaton County's EMA director explains how neighbors should prepare for future storms.

Larry Ford's plans for fishing were put on hold as he instead found himself clearing fallen branches from his property.

"I'm just going to put it bottom line is that I just thank God he was protecting us," Ford said.

Helping Ford with the cleanup was Dale Lamb, a childhood friend and former high school wrestling teammate.

"I didn't see it, obviously," Lamb said.

"You were sleeping," Ford replied, laughing.

"Yeah, I was sleeping through all the fun," Lamb said.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that the tornado's path stretched 15 miles between Eaton and Ingham counties, packing winds reaching 100 mph.

Ryan Wilkinson, director of Eaton County's Emergency Management Agency, said the storm serves as an important reminder for residents.

"If you're walking around saying, 'No, that won't happen here. That can't happen here. That's not something that we need to be ready for.' I think this has proven otherwise," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson emphasized that neighbors should always be prepared for severe weather, even when forecasts indicate low chances of storms.

"Have multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings that way you know to take protective action for yourself, for your family, for your home, for your businesses," Wilkinson said.

When asked if there was anything to learn from this experience, Lamb offered a simple but powerful lesson.

"Believe the power of nature. It's much stronger than you think," Lamb said.

The longtime friends worked together to tag team the debris, slamming branches into piles as neighbors helped neighbors without hesitation.

"Yeah, just being friends, we call on each other and we help each other, and it's been that way for many years," Ford said.

"Of course, we all have things to do, but I wanted to help," Lamb said.

