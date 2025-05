EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Eaton County Thursday night.

They said it touched down north of Charlotte and moved into the Lansing and Waverly area.

There is no information on the exact path of the tornado.