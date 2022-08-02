All the information you need for Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday, Aug. 2, is Election Day across the state of Michigan.

Voters will get to decide who represents their party in the Nov. 8 general election and will also vote on a number of millages and ballot proposals.

FOX 47 News has been covering the important ballot measures and races in your neighborhood. You can go to our Election 2022 page to view all of our coverage.

Before you head to the polls, make sure you check where your polling location is located . Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Make sure you bring an ID to vote. You can still vote if you do not have one, but you will have to sign an affidavit.

If you need a ride to get to the polls, CATA is offering free rides to voters . Just tell the bus driver that you would like to go vote.

Throughout election night, we will bring you live, up to date election results online and on air.

